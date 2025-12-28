Sama criticises proposed 4.1% pay hike for public office bearers amid health budget strain

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African Medical Association (Sama) has criticised a recommendation for a 4.1% salary increase for parliamentarians, ministers and senior government officials, saying it is out of step with austerity measures affecting public health care.

The proposed increase was put forward by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers for the 2025/26 financial year and published in the government gazette last week.

If approved, the increase would see the president’s salary rise by about R137,000 a year, bringing his annual remuneration to R3.4m.

The deputy president could receive an increase of just under R130,000, taking his annual salary to R3.1m, while cabinet ministers could see their salaries increase by about R110,000 to R2.8m a year.

In a statement, Sama said the proposed increase comes as public health facilities continue to battle budget constraints, staffing shortages and delays in the procurement of essential medicines and equipment, placing growing pressure on healthcare workers.

Sama spokesperson Vezi Silwanyana said leadership during periods of national hardship should demonstrate restraint and solidarity.

“The organisation has instead recommended that any salary adjustment be limited to an inflation-linked increase of 3.1%, in line with broader public sector realities,” Silwanyana said.

Sama urged the government to prioritise funding for front-line services, particularly health care, warning that remuneration decisions must be carefully balanced against service delivery imperatives, fiscal sustainability, and the public interest.

