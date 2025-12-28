Teen stabbed to death over alleged gang signal in Bloemfontein

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A teen was stabbed to death for apparently using the wrong gang signal greeting. Stock photo.

A 19-year-old man from Freedom Square, an informal settlement outside Bloemfontein, was stabbed to death after allegedly greeting members of a local gang in a manner they believed was associated with a rival gang.

Police confirmed that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder.

According to a police statement, the teenager was standing outside his place of residence in Freedom Square when he was approached by members of a local gang.

It is alleged that the suspects greeted the victim using a specific gang-related gesture. Though the victim responded, the suspects reportedly perceived his response as an indication of affiliation with a rival gang,” the statement read.

The suspects allegedly launched a violent attack, stabbing the 19-year-old multiple times.

Members of the Kagisanong police and emergency medical services were called to the scene, but the victim was declared dead on arrival.

After the killing, the Mangaung District Operational Command Centre (DOCC) initiated an immediate investigation.

Using intelligence-driven information, officers tracked the suspects to Bophelong in Turflaagte, where they were found hiding.

Two suspects, aged 18 and 19, were arrested and charged with murder. They are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court soon.

Police said investigations into the incident are continuing.

TimesLIVE