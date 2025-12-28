Viral video of Cape Town ‘litterbug’ ends in R500 fine

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A motorist has paid a fine for littering in Cape Town's CBD. GALLO IMAGES

A viral video showing a Cape Town motorist tossing litter out of his car has ended with a R500 fine — after a dramatic confrontation that had social media buzzing.

The footage, which quickly spread across Facebook, showed a driver throwing trash out of his car at a busy CBD intersection.

A tour guide, traveling behind in a tour bus, however didn’t stay silent.

He picked up the litter and hurled it back into the car, making it clear that bad behaviour would not go unnoticed.

The driver however threw the trash out again and made some derogatory gestures towards the occupants of the bus.

The City of Cape Town acted swiftly, launching a search for the motorist and appealing to the public for help in identifying him.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason confirmed the motorist had come forward. “The motorist came forward voluntarily and has paid the admission of guilt fine of R500 under the city’s integrated waste management by-law,” Dyason said.

The city praised the motorist for taking responsibility and urged all residents to respect by-laws, no matter how small the infraction.

“These might seem like minor violations, but the law applies to everyone, without fear or favour,” Dyason added.

TimesLIVE