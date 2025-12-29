‘A young life filled with so much promise’: EL school pays tribute to slain pupil Linomtha Skeyi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

East London’s Cambridge High School has extended condolences to the family of its slain pupil Linomtha Skeyi, joining her former school Makhanda-based Victoria Girls’ High School.

The 16-year-old girl’s body was found with multiple stab wounds in an open field in Joza, Makhanda, on Christmas Day.

She was last seen on Tuesday night.

Following the tragic news that has sent shockwaves throughout the country, the schools have taken to their social media platforms to mourn Linomtha.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic and untimely passing of Linomtha Skeyi,” Cambridge High posted on its Facebook page on Sunday evening.

“A young life filled with so much promise has been taken from us far too soon, leaving a void that words cannot begin to fill.

“We extend our deepest, most sincere condolences to the Skeyi family and friends during this difficult time.

“May you find strength in the love of your community and peace in the beautiful memories Linomtha leaves behind.”

Makhanda’s Victoria Girls’ High School also comforted the grieving family.

“Condolences to the family and friends of Cambridge learner (and former VGHS learner), Linomtha Skeyi,” the school posted on its Facebook page.

“May you find strength and peace in this difficult time.”

A family member declined to comment, asking for “privacy and respect” during this time of grieving.

Police on Sunday confirmed they have launched a manhunt.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the girl was coming from an umgidi (traditional initiation homecoming celebrations) when she was reprimanded by one of the elders on Tuesday evening at about 10pm.

She allegedly left her home after the tongue-lashing.

“Police can confirm they’re investigating a murder case after the body of a 16-year-old girl was found in an open field behind the department of social development premises at Joza in Makhanda on Christmas Day,” Nkohli said.

“The body was recovered at about 9.20am by a member of the public during a search and rescue operation launched in the morning.

“She had several open wounds on her upper body.”

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects to contact the nearest police station. Information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

