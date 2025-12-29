News

Basic education department rejects social media claims of ECD bursaries for matriculants

Kabungane Biyela

Kabungane Biyela

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube had a Soweto class of youngsters hanging onto her every word during her Bana Pele early childhood development mass registration drive. File photo (Terrence Khala)

The basic education department has dismissed claims circulating on social media that it is offering bursaries to matriculants for early childhood development (ECD) courses, saying the information is false and misleading.

The department said the claim is incorrect and has no basis in any official communication.

“Departmental and ministerial announcements are disseminated exclusively through the department’s verified and authorised communication platforms.”

It said any information circulated outside the department should be regarded as inaccurate and unauthenticated.

The department urged the public to be vigilant and rely solely on credible, official sources.

