Plett authorities euthanise seal with rabies symptoms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The municipality said in a statement that Beach Control observed the seal at the Central Beach launch site displaying erratic behaviour

The Bitou Municipality has warned of a suspected rabid seal found on the beach in Plettenberg Bay on December 27.

The municipality said in a statement that Beach Control observed the seal at the Central Beach launch site displaying erratic behaviour.

“In line with established rabies protocols, Plettenberg Bay shark spotters and Central Beach lifeguards were immediately alerted.

“As a precaution, lifeguards cleared swimmers from the water when the animal moved closer to the bathing area,” spokesperson Andile Namntu said.

“The seal subsequently came ashore near members of the public, and lifeguards continued crowd control to ensure safety.”

Namntu said video footage of the animal was shared with the Garden Route Rabies Response (GRR) group, which includes leading marine and veterinary experts such as Dr Greg Hofmeyr and Dr Gwen Penry.

“After reviewing the initial footage, the GRR requested further videos to assess the animal’s condition.

“Additional footage confirmed abnormal behaviour consistent with rabies symptoms. On expert recommendation, the decision was taken to euthanise the animal to protect public safety and allow for rabies testing.”

National Sea Rescue Institute’s Jaco Kruger and SA Police Service officer Anton Mostert, both members of the GRR response team, attended the scene.

“After careful observation, and in consultation with GRR, the seal was humanely euthanised about 200m off Hobie Beach [in Plett].

“The carcass was retrieved to the Central Beach launch site, where lifeguards maintained crowd control.

“The animal was packaged for laboratory testing to confirm rabies.

“Mostert has submitted a formal statement to the SAPS, and the matter is being handled in accordance with national rabies response protocols,” Namntu said.

Hofmeyr added: “The decision to euthanise was not taken lightly.

“The animal’s behaviour was highly abnormal and consistent with rabies, a fatal disease that poses serious risks to both humans and other animals.

“Removing the seal was the safest course of action to protect the public and to allow for diagnostic testing. This ensures we can respond appropriately and transparently to any confirmed rabies cases in the region.”

Namntu said public safety remained a priority, and further updates would be shared once the test results were available.

The Herald