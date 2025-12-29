Public works launches investigation into Doornkop building collapse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn



Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has launched a full investigation into the collapse of a double-storey building in Doornkop, Johannesburg, which claimed the lives of three people and left three others injured.

The building collapsed in the early hours of Sunday. Six people were inside the building at the time of the collapse, and three were trapped beneath the rubble.

Macpherson has instructed the Council for the Built Environment to probe the incident to determine the cause of the collapse, identify any responsible parties and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in future.

He said the investigation would be thorough and transparent and conducted with the full co-operation of all relevant regulatory authorities.

“This is a deeply distressing incident. My thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and with those who were injured. As the department of public works and infrastructure, we are committed to accountability and to ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to strengthen safety and oversight in the construction sector to protect workers and the public.

“The safety of construction workers and the public remains our priority. There will be a thorough investigation, and once all the facts have been established, appropriate action will be taken.”

The department’s directorate-general, Sifiso Mdakane, has dispatched a team of professional investigators to assist in the investigation of the collapse.

The department expressed concern about the increasing number of building collapses during construction and the resulting loss of life.

According to the department, preliminary investigations have revealed serious breaches that compromise construction site work.

TimesLIVE