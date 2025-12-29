‘Reckless’ tenderpreneur ‘skips robots, jumps wall’, but fails to dodge arrest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A service provider with billions of rand worth of state tenders from Gauteng has been arrested for alleged drunk and reckless driving and fleeing from law enforcement officers in KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma said the motorist was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in Ramsgate when he was spotted by Road Traffic Inspectorate officials.

In a bid to evade arrest, he allegedly went through four red robots and drove towards oncoming traffic.

“To top it all, he fled and hid inside a house. And his relatives tried to fight with our no-nonsense RTI.

“The lady RTI officer called for backup. RTI and SAPS members arrived.”

Commending her actions, Duma said: “A female RTI officer and her colleague were brave and fearless in defence of innocent road users. Together with her colleague she pursued this reckless driver. He is in jail now and facing a litany of charges.”

This comes amid a spate of arrests for drunk driving in the province in recent days including two policemen, a senior municipal officer, three teachers and a nurse.

