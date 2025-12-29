Social development MEC slams ‘disturbing’ murders of young women in Makhanda

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has condemned the brutal murders of two young women in Makhanda.

They were killed a week apart.

Fanta expressed deep sorrow and outrage, saying the brutal murders highlighted a disturbing trend of violence against women and girls.

The recent tragedy involved 16-year-old Linomtha Skeyi, whose body was discovered in an open field in Joza on Christmas Day.

This followed the tragic death of Lusizo Ngqumbo about two weeks a week earlier.

Fanta will on Monday visit the families to pass on the Eastern Cape government’s condolences.

“These heinous acts of violence are unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms,” Fanta’s spokesperson, Mpumzi Zuzile, said.

“Every life lost to such brutality represents not only a tragedy for the families involved but also a significant loss for our communities.

“Young women, like Linomtha and Lusizo, deserve to grow up in a safe environment, free from fear and violence.

“MEC Fanta extends her heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of both victims during this incredibly difficult time.”

According to Zuzile, the emotional pain and trauma inflicted by these incidents will resonate deeply within their loved ones and the broader community.

“We stand in solidarity with those mourning these losses, and we commit to supporting them in any way we can,” he said.

“The Eastern Cape department of social development is working closely with law enforcement to ensure that these cases are investigated thoroughly and that justice is served.

“It is crucial that we hold perpetrators accountable for their actions and send a clear message that violence against women will not be tolerated.

In light of these tragic events, Fanta called on the entire community to unite against gender-based violence.

We must create an environment where women and girls feel safe and protected. “This requires a collective effort from individuals, families, community leaders, and government bodies,” Zuzile said.

“We encourage anyone with information regarding these incidents to come forward and assist the authorities in their investigations.

“Furthermore, the department of social development is committed to implementing programs that educate and empower communities about the importance of protecting women and children.

“We must foster a culture of respect and support, where violence has no place.”

Fanta emphasised the urgent need for action against gender-based violence.

She said the government could not remain silent in the face of brutality.

“Together, we must work to ensure the safety and dignity of all women and girls in our communities,” Fanta said.

“Justice for Linomtha and Lusizo is imperative, and we must do everything in our power to prevent further tragedies.”

