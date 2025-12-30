Alleged assault of child sparks community outrage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SUSPECT BEATEN: A Community Policing Forum member in Nelson Mandela Bay has been accused of assaulting a minor

Angry community members assaulted a Community Policing Forum (CPF) member on Monday afternoon, accusing him of sexually violating a minor.

The man, who cannot be named at this stage, was rushed to Dora Nginza Hospital as a result of his injuries.

According to community members, he allegedly violated a seven-year-old girl in Kwazakhele.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said an inquiry had been opened into the alleged incident.

Nkohli confirmed the man, who has not been charged, was still in hospital.

“We will complete the process of the investigation first,” Nkohli said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the little girl’s uncle and mom went to the Kwazakhele police station, accompanied by ANC Wilson Diliza Khayingo branch chair Dumisani Dyani to follow up on the case.

According to the girl’s uncle, he was told by witnesses that the child had been playing with other children in the street when the CPF member called her to take her home.

“She trusted him because he is an elderly person.

“But, when they reached our neighbour’s house he [allegedly] put his hand on the back of her head and [stuck his tongue in her mouth],” the uncle said.

That was when she ran into the house, hysterical and crying.

Witnesses then relayed to the family what they had allegedly seen.

The uncle said they chased after the suspect and managed to catch him.

“We asked him to come with us. He agreed but he denied everything despite what the witnesses were saying.

“While we were still questioning him, a group of community members arrived and assaulted him.”

He said police arrived at the scene and took the suspect away.

“We don’t know what happened to him but at the police station we reported a case of sexual assault,” he said.

Dyani said he was contacted by the girl’s mother to assist because the family had not been allocated a case number.

He said he was shocked to learn that the suspect was someone who was trained in the CPF and entrusted to protect the community.

He said he would assist the family to take the child to the Thuthuzela Care Centre at Dora Nginza or to a private doctor to be examined.

Nkohli said the victim’s statement was taken and a medical exam performed.

The Herald