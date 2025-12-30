Biker brawl at Jolly Dolphin leads to lifetime bans

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Several patrons who became embroiled in a fight at Jolly Dolphin in Jeffreys Bay have been banned from the establishment for life.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media, the group of mostly men wearing biker jackets can be seen throwing punches and sprawling on the ground.

The police were eventually called to intervene.

In a statement, Jolly Dolphin management apologised for the incident which unfolded on Boxing Day.

“We would like to make it very clear that Jolly Dolphin does not condone violence of any kind and does not stand for such behaviour.

“The safety, wellbeing and enjoyment of our patrons, staff and community remain our highest priority.”

According to the statement, the establishment has since implemented stricter security measures.

This includes regular security checks and increased bouncer visibility.

“All individuals involved in the fight have been permanently banned from Jolly Dolphin,” it said.

In a separate statement, a member of one of the biking clubs claimed the fight broke out when one of their members walked to the toilet, passing through members of another biker club.

He said the member was stabbed in the face with a glass and cut around the eye.

