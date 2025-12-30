Dramatic rescues highlight busy beach season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s that time of year when holidaymakers flock to the beaches, keeping lifeguards on high alert. Between December 25 and 28, lifesavers around the country had their hands full responding to multiple incidents, with several dramatic rescues reported.

One tense moment occurred on Sunday at Miller’s Point in Cape Town, a non-bathing beach. Off-duty lifeguard Saadiq Parker was spending time with his family when he noticed children on a flotation device being swept out to sea.

Parker immediately grabbed a pink rescue buoy on the beach and swam out to assist. Two bystanders had already attempted a rescue but were struggling. Parker threw the buoy to the adults to keep them afloat, then swam to the children, bringing them safely back to shore.

He returned to assist the adults and, together with emergency responders, performed multiple cycles of cardiopulmonary resuscitation until the patients requiring treatment were revived. The children were transported to hospital for further treatment.

Lifesaving South Africa highlighted that non-bathing beaches remain a significant concern during the holiday season.

“On Christmas Day a family of four swimming at Baggies Beach, just south of Amanzimtoti, were caught in a rip current and swept out to sea. Two beachgoers managed to rescue two of the patients but encountered difficulties with the remaining two,” the organisation said.

“Lifesavers from Doonside and Toti Main Beach responded swiftly, launching their inflatable rescue boats and safely bringing all four patients back to shore. The patients were assessed by paramedics and advised to seek further hospital care.”

Despite challenging weather and sea conditions, large numbers of visitors and residents continued to flock to the beaches. Lifesaving South Africa praised the lifeguards for their efforts.

“Lifesavers performed admirably, ensuring no drownings occurred during official duty hours. We commend them for their exceptional work in keeping families and individuals safe,” it said.

The SAPS and other security forces were also acknowledged for maintaining order on the beaches and enforcing alcohol restrictions. Authorities urged continued vigilance as the final long weekend of the year approaches.

