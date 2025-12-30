Employee hospitalised after ‘drugging incident’ at Durban Summer Souk

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An employee of a vendor at the Durban Summer Souk complained about stomach cramps and was given an alleged illegal substance as treatment by a colleague. She had an adverse reaction which required serious medical attention, including hospitalisation. Stock photo.

An employee working at the Durban Summer Souk (DSS) was rushed to hospital after allegedly ingesting medication given to her by a colleague, the event’s organiser said on Monday.

The event, a popular shopping experience which is in its 30th year, has drawn thousands of visitors since it started on Christmas Eve, and trended on Sunday with allegations of drugging.

“The management of the Durban Summer Souk wishes to place on record it was not a targeted incident involving random individuals. The people involved were parties known to each other,” said the organiser.

“An employee of a vendor complained about stomach cramps and was given an alleged illegal substance as treatment by a colleague. Trusting the individual, she consumed the substance and had an adverse reaction which required serious medical attention, including hospitalisation.”

Security and the event’s management investigated the incident.

“The parties convened their own mediation at the hospital without the management or security company. On their return to the venue they informed DSS management and the security company the issue was resolved internally and there was no need for further intervention from any outside party. We respected the position and stopped any further involvement in the matter. The positions of the parties were confirmed to us in writing.”

