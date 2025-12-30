Family seeks help after 3 die in Doornkop building collapse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hloniphile Xaba, 60, who died following the collapse of a double-storey building in Doornkop, Joburg. Picture: Supplied.

The family of three people who died in the Doornkop building collapse in Soweto, Johannesburg, say they need assistance to bury their loved ones.

The victims — 60-year-old mother Hloniphile Xaba, her daughter Nqobile, 24, and Nqobile’s one-year-old daughter Langelihle — were among six people inside a double-storey building that collapsed in Doornkop in the early hours of Sunday.

Three others were taken to hospital.

Their relative, Zintle Xaba, said 16 people were living in the building, and only one section of the structure collapsed.

Nqobile Xaba, 24, and her baby Langelihle died when the building collapsed. (Supplied)

“The other family members were in another room, which did not collapse,” she said.

Xaba said she was at work when she received a call informing her of the tragedy but could not immediately go home, as the incident happened at about 1am.

She said she had to wait for public transport to be available before making her way home.

Langelihle Xaba, who was one year and eight months old, died in the collapse of the two-storey building in Doornkop. (Supplied)

“At first, I did not believe the people who called me, but it sank in when I spoke to my brother, and that is when I knew it was real,” she said.

Xaba, originally from KwaZulu-Natal, said the family moved into the house in 2021 after struggling to find accommodation.

“We didn’t have a place to stay, so we just saw a house, and we started occupying it. The house was empty when we occupied it.”

She said though the family was scared to occupy a house without knowing who owned it, they were relieved to have shelter.

We didn’t have a place to stay, so we just saw a house, and we started occupying it. The house was empty when we occupied it. — Relative, Zintle Xaba

“We didn’t have a home in KZN, then we decided to move to Joburg. We were scared [to occupy the building], but when you are desperate, you just tell yourself you will cross that bridge when you get to it. As long as we have shelter at the moment. Since 2021, nobody has come to claim the home.”

Xaba said the family is now relying on the community for temporary accommodation.

“We need all the help we can get. We don’t have a place to sleep or food, and we don’t have funeral cover. We need all the help that can be offered to us because we don’t know where to start.”

Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson said he has requested the Council for the Built Environment to investigate and determine the cause of the collapse, identify any responsible parties and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents.

Macpherson said the investigation will be thorough and transparent and conducted in co-operation with regulatory authorities, reaffirming that the safety of construction workers and the public remains the department’s priority.

“As the department of public works and infrastructure, we are committed to accountability and to ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to strengthen safety and oversight in the construction sector to protect workers and the public,” said Macpherson.

“We will respect due process and co-operate fully with all regulatory bodies throughout the investigation. Once all the facts have been established, appropriate action will be taken.”

