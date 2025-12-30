KZN police arrest 100 motorists in weekend traffic swoop in Newcastle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The arrests were part of the #NenzaniLaEzweni road safety operation.

The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) arrested 100 people in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, for violating traffic laws this past weekend.

The arrests were part of the #NenzaniLaEzweni operation aimed at ensuring road safety, tackling drunk driving, reckless driving, illegal activities such as undocumented foreign truck drivers with fake licences, and ensuring roadworthiness.

“The #NenzaniLaEzweni operation is a resounding success and very effective. This morning we are observing many visitors returning home after spending quality time in KwaZulu-Natal,” transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said on Monday.

Between 6am and 7am, the province recorded more than 600 cars passing through the Marrianhill toll plaza.

“Throughout the festive season we are ensuring the safety of national and international visitors on our roads. We are prioritising the safety of people using our road networks. The energised RTI team is ensuring visibility today. We warn motorists of zero-tolerance against anyone who violates the National Road Traffic Act.”

Road traffic deaths and crashes in have significantly decreased compared to the same time last year, according to transport minister Barbara Creecy. Delivering the mid-term festive season preliminary road safety report on December 19, she said preliminary reports indicate a 20.9% reduction in fatal crashes and 20.8% reduction in fatalities from December 1 to 16.

Creecy attributed the reductions to intensified law enforcement, road safety education and public messaging.

TimesLIVE