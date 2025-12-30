MEC calls for action after Makhanda murders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The body of Linomtha Skeyi, 16, was found in Makhanda on Christmas Day

The urgent need for action against gender-based violence (GBV) was reignited during a visit to the families of two residents who were murdered a week apart in Makhanda.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta visited the families of the victims to express her condolences and support on Monday.

The recent murder of 16-year-old Linomtha Skeyi, whose body was discovered in an open field in Joza on Christmas Day, has compounded the grief felt after the murder of Lusizo Ngqumbo just a week earlier.

During her visit, Fanta offered her heartfelt condolences.

“I cannot express how deeply saddened I am by the senseless loss of these two young lives,” Fanta said.

“Linomtha and Lusizo were not just victims; they were daughters, sisters and friends. Their deaths leave a profound void in their families and our community.”

Fanta emphasised the urgent need for action against GBV.

“We must come together as a community to confront this epidemic. The brutal murders of Linomtha and Lusizo are stark reminders of the dangers that many women and girls face daily.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that such acts of violence do not go unchallenged,” she said.

The MEC also highlighted the importance of supporting the families during this difficult time.

“We must provide not only emotional support but also practical assistance to help them navigate the challenges ahead.

“The department of social development is committed to ensuring that the families receive the resources and counselling they need as they grieve their losses.”

In light of the recent tragedies, Fanta called on community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

“We encourage everyone to speak out against violence and to look out for one another. If you see something, say something.

“Together, we can create a safer environment for our women and children.”

The investigation into both murders continues.

The Herald