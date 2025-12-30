Musa to usher in new year at Resolution Affirmation in Soshanguve

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning singer Musa is set to kick off the new year on a high note when he takes to the stage at the New Year Resolution Affirmation event at Sir Duncan EatChillatè in Soshanguve on January 1.

The celebration will bring together music lovers for a day of soulful performances, uplifting vibes and positive affirmations. Musa will be joined by Refentse Mabaso, DJ Machuchu, Tebsoul and Miles.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sir Duncan EatChillatè’s Sir Duncan shared New Year wishes for patrons and revealed improvements at the venue.

“As the old year bows out and the new steps forward with promise, I extend to you my warmest wishes. May the coming year bring you good health, steady fortune and moments worth lingering over,” he said.

“Thank you for your continued patronage, loyalty and good taste. We promise our patrons improved service with renovated facilities.”