Remains found in Komatipoort in search for missing SANDF soldier

A soldier went missing when a military police vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a swollen river in the Macadamia area near the border.

Remains believed to be those of a missing South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member have been found near the South Africa–Mozambique border in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the remains were discovered on Tuesday along the Komati River after a fisherman alerted authorities to what appeared to be a body floating in the water.

The police later confirmed the remains were those of an adult male.

“An inquest docket has been opened, and DNA tests will be conducted to confirm the identity of the deceased. The search has been temporarily suspended,” Mdluli said.

Search and rescue operations are expected to resume on Tuesday.

The discovery follows an incident during Operation Corona, in which a military police vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a swollen river in the Macadamia area near the border.

One soldier was confirmed dead at the time, while another was reported missing. Search and recovery efforts involved the SAPS diving rescue unit and an SANDF Oryx helicopter.

SANDF leadership, including defence minister Angie Motshekga and chief of the SANDF Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, have extended their condolences to the families of the affected soldiers.

