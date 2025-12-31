Baby unharmed after two men killed, woman shot while driving in Mpumalanga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for suspects after three people were shot on the Nyongane Main Road. Stock photo.

Mpumalanga police have activated a 72-hour plan after a shooting in which two men were killed and a woman critically injured on the Nyongane Main Road in Hazyview on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said preliminary investigations indicate four people were travelling on the road towards Nyongane when they were ambushed by an unknown number of suspects hiding in bushes.

“The suspects, who were on foot, allegedly approached the vehicle and opened fire at close range,” Ndubane said.

The driver and his male passenger were fatally shot. Ndubane said the injured woman is believed to be the driver’s wife.

Despite being shot, the driver reportedly managed to continue driving for about 200m before colliding with another vehicle from behind and coming to a stop. Police found two adult men with gunshot wounds who certified dead at the scene.

“A woman sustained many gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. A two-year-old infant travelling in the vehicle was unharmed,” Ndubane said.

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi confirmed the activation of the 72-hour plan to apprehend those responsible.

Police are appealing to members of the public for any information that may assist in the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact Capt Eddie Rapagadi on 082-449-0231 or the Crime Stop number 08600-10111, or submit information via the MySAPS app. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

TimesLIVE