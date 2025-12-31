Hundreds arrested in Gauteng traffic sweep

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

High-visibility roadblocks have been conducted in Gauteng.

The Gauteng department of roads and transport says it has arrested drivers for serious offences, issued hundreds of infringement notices and impounded vehicles during festive season operations.

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate conducted operations from December 22 to 28 across Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, resulting in 45 vehicles being taken off the road (discontinued), 30 vehicles impounded and 27 arrests, mainly for drunk driving and bribery.

Law enforcement also targeted public transport compliance, resulting in 187 minibuses found without licence discs, 193 drivers operating without valid driving licences and 65 minibuses discontinued, said Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

She said the results reflect the department’s zero-tolerance approach to lawlessness.

“Reckless driving, drunk driving and corruption will not be tolerated on our roads. Our inspectors remain visible and decisive in protecting road users during this high-risk festive period.

“Removing unroadworthy vehicles and unlicensed drivers from our roads is a critical intervention to save lives and ensure safe public transport,” she said.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) arrested about 174 motorists for drunk driving in a crackdown against driving under the influence over the festive season.

JMPD chief Patrick Jaca said: “Between December 22 and 28, JMPD officers conducted high-visibility roadblocks, roving patrols and targeted operations across all regions of the city. These operations remain part of a broader strategy to reduce road fatalities and ensure a safer environment for residents and visitors.”

“Every arrest we make is more than a statistic. It is a potential tragedy averted and a life saved from the hands of a reckless driver.”

The department is maintaining a 24-hour presence at hot spots and on major routes, he said.

Road traffic deaths and crashes across the country in the first half of December significantly decreased compared with the same time last year, according to transport minister Barbara Creecy.

Delivering the mid-term festive season preliminary road safety report on December 19, she said reports indicate a 20.9% reduction in fatal crashes and 20.8% reduction in fatalities from December 1 to 16.

Creecy attributed the reductions to intensified law enforcement, road safety education and public messaging.