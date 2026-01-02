Community policing forum leader suspended over alleged assault on minor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A high-ranking Gqeberha community policing forum (CPF) member has been suspended following allegations that he sexually violated a minor.

The man, whose name is known to The Herald, was assaulted by a group of Kwazakhele residents on Monday afternoon when the allegations emerged.

Police came to his rescue and took him to hospital.

An inquiry has since been opened into the allegations.

His suspension from the CPF comes after ANC Wilson Diliza Khayingo branch chair Dumisani Dyani issued a statement demanding that he be relieved of his duties.

Nelson Mandela Bay Community Police Board chair Eddie Alexandra said they had suspended the man from all CPF activities.

“We’re against gender-based violence and we cannot be seen to be condoning that [alleged] kind of behaviour.

“He will need to clear his name in court,” Alexander said.

He said they were disappointed to hear about the alleged incident.

According to the suspension letter dated December 31 2025, and written by Alexander, the man was suspended for the seriousness of the allegations against him.

“Given the gravity of this allegation and the nature of your role within the CPF, the board has resolved that, with immediate effect, you are suspended from all CPF-related duties, responsibilities and activities.

“This suspension is a precautionary measure and is implemented in the best interests of the CPF, the community it serves, and the integrity of its structures.

“Please note that this suspension does not constitute a finding of guilt.

“The matter will be subject to a formal investigation, and you will be afforded an opportunity to be heard during a disciplinary hearing to be convened in due course.

“Further details regarding the investigation and hearing process will be communicated to you once arrangements have been finalised,” the letter reads.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay Community Police Board treats matters of this nature with the utmost seriousness and remains committed to due process, fairness and the protection of the community, particularly vulnerable persons.”

The young complainant’s uncle said he was told by witnesses that the seven-year-old girl had been playing with other children in the street when the suspect called her to take her home.

When they reached a neighbouring house, he allegedly put his hand at the back of her head and stuck his tongue in her mouth.

She then ran into the house, hysterical and crying.

The family went outside to investigate and that was when witnesses told them what they had allegedly seen.

The uncle said they chased after the suspect.

“He denied any wrongdoing.

“While we were still questioning him, a group of community members arrived and demanded more answers and assaulted him.”

Together with other family members, they went to the police station to report a case of sexual assault.

