Four family members killed in attack in Port Shepstone

The robbers killed four family members and fled with two cellphones.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal Natal are investigating a case of murder after four family members were killed in Port Shepstone on Wednesday night.

According to an eyewitness, she was with her fiance when four unknown men kicked open the door of their rondavel in Mdweshule in the Mehlomyama policing precinct.

The victim said three were carrying firearms and one was carrying a bush knife.

“The suspects demanded money and when they were told that there was no money, they fired shots at her 45-year-old fiance, who was killed,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Paul Magwaza said.

The suspects then instructed her to show them other family members, which she did.

When they got to the main house, they shot dead a woman and her two daughters. The suspects then fled the scene, taking with them two cellphones.

