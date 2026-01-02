Man shot and decapitated during umgidi ceremony in Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Luxolo Yoko was shot and decapitated during an umgidi ceremony.

A traditional umgidi ceremony in the Eastern Cape descended into horror when 27-year-old Luxolo Yoko was shot and decapitated in full view of community members, leaving his family devastated and the village in shock.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Yoko’s grandfather, Livingstone Matshini, said the suspect, who was also attending the ceremony, suddenly charged at his grandson.

“He shot him and then removed his head. Yoko’s mother tried to intervene, but she was also shot and is now in hospital fighting for her life.”

He said the brutal attack unfolded in front of mourners and villagers, who were left helpless.

“There was nothing people could do because the suspect was armed with a gun and a knife. After committing this horrible act, he fled with the head. When villagers followed him, he threw the head into a neighbour’s garden,” Matshini said.

Police were alerted and responded swiftly, arresting the suspect at the scene.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed the incident and said a murder and attempted murder case had been opened.

“The suspect was arrested at the scene and will appear in court once formally charged. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”

Matshini said the family still does not know what led to the attack and described it as a senseless act of violence.

“All we know is the suspect is a security guard who works in Butterworth. We are struggling to understand why this happened.”

The family is preparing for Yoko’s funeral, with assistance from the Dr AB Xhuma local municipality.

“They have already delivered groceries and have promised to assist with the funeral arrangements,” Matshini said.

TimesLIVE