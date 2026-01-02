Rapid response leads to arrest in Mill Park robbery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

QUICK WORK: Atlas Security arrests four suspects accused of an armed robbery in Mill Park

What began as an armed robbery in Mill Park, quickly escalated into Atlas Security’s first major arrests of the year.

This after a co-ordinated, intelligence-led operation involving live camera tracking and rapid intervention units on the ground.

Atlas Security’s control room had received urgent information on January 1 of an armed robbery along Mill Park Road, where a man was confronted at gunpoint and robbed of his cellphone and personal belongings.

The suspects, two men and two women, fled the scene in a black vehicle.

Within minutes, the vehicle was flagged through Atlas Security’s CCTV network, triggering an immediate search operation.

Live tracking picked up the vehicle moving through Central, prompting the response team to monitor its movements in real time.

Once the registration was positively confirmed, the team managed to box in the suspected vehicle between 1st and 2nd Avenue in Walmer.

All four suspects were removed from the vehicle and arrested on the scene.

A loaded 9mm Glock pistol was recovered from beneath the back seat, along with R550 in cash.

The police responded and took over the scene, with the getaway vehicle impounded as evidence.

“This incident sets the tone for the year ahead,” Atlas Security said in a statement.

“Crime moves fast, but co-ordinated intelligence, advanced technology and decisive armed response moves faster.

“Atlas Security remains relentless in protecting our communities and ensuring violent offenders are tracked, intercepted and brought to justice.”

‍The Herald