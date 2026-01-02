Teen saves man from drowning in Plettenberg Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BRAVE MOVE: A teenager rescued a man from drowning in Plettenberg Bay on New Year's Day

A teenager who rescued a man from drowning in Plettenberg Bay has been commended for his bravery.

In a separate incident in the area, a seven-year-old child was hospitalised following a near-drowning incident.

Both incidents took place on New Year’s Day.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), at 12.37pm on January 1, the Plettenberg Bay duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at Nature’s Valley beach.

The crew were in the area at the time conducting routine training exercises.

NSRI Plettenberg Bay station commander Jaco Kruger said rescue swimmers and a rescue vehicle responded to the scene while the NSRI duty crew launched the NSRI rescue craft Courtenay’s Rescuer.

“On arrival, members witnessed a 56-year-old man being rescued from the water by a 16-year-old teenager.

“The good Samaritan bystander had used an NSRI pink rescue buoy to successfully rescue the man from the water. They were in shallow surf and nearly ashore.

“No further assistance was needed.

“The good Samaritan, Dylan Yorke, from Pietermaritzburg, has been commended for his efforts.”

In a separate incident at about 3pm, the NSRI Plettenberg Bay duty crew responded to reports of a drowning in progress at Nature’s Valley lagoon.

An NSRI quad bike rescue vehicle was dispatched with rescue swimmers to join Bitou lifeguards, in attendance after rescuing the seven-year-old boy from the water at the Crags.

The Western Cape government health EMS were also activated.

The child was treated for non-fatal drowning symptoms and was transported to hospital, accompanied by his dad.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The Herald