Drunk-driver crisis rocks SA

A motorist is arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay. The Eastern Cape department of transport’s figures show that men remain serial offenders when it comes to drunk driving. File photo.

A school principal, an attorney, a teacher and a police officer are among the thousands of people arrested for drunk driving this festive season, as traffic police clamp down.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has recorded a 125% increase in drunk-driving arrests compared with the 2024 festive season, with more than 4,000 drivers arrested by Christmas. But the high number of arrests is a good thing, according to civil action group the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which said this could be due to high-visibility policing.

Click here to read the full story.

Sunday Times