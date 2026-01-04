Drunk-driver crisis rocks SA

A school principal, an attorney, a teacher and a police officer are among the thousands of people arrested for drunk driving this festive season, as traffic police clamp down.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has recorded a 125% increase in drunk-driving arrests compared with the 2024 festive season, with more than 4,000 drivers arrested by Christmas. But the high number of arrests is a good thing, according to civil action group the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which said this could be due to high-visibility policing.
Sunday Times
