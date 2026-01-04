Prison official faces probe in ‘Cat’ Matlala transfer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, pictured here at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system, has been moved to a new prison.

The transfer of high-profile attempted murder suspect Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to a “super max” jail in KwaZulu-Natal is alleged to have followed fears that at least one senior correctional services official in Pretoria might be too close to him.

“It was found that there seems to be links between the top official and Matlala,” a source in the department told the Sunday Times. “When Matlala was found with a cellphone last year, it seems he could have received it from a senior official. In addition, Matlala has been receiving too many visits at the [Pretoria] prison, since remand inmates have unlimited visits, unlike convicted inmates, so he had to be moved.”

Another source said the senior official was now under investigation.

Sunday Times