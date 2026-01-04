NewsPREMIUM

Prison official faces probe in ‘Cat’ Matlala transfer

Correctional services department denies that Pretoria prison official ‘too close’ to influential tenderpreneur

Rorisang Kgosana

Rorisang Kgosana

Reporter

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, pictured here at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system, has been moved to a new prison. (Lefty Shivambu)

The transfer of high-profile attempted murder suspect Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to a “super max” jail in KwaZulu-Natal is alleged to have followed fears that at least one senior correctional services official in Pretoria might be too close to him.

“It was found that there seems to be links between the top official and Matlala,” a source in the department told the Sunday Times. “When Matlala was found with a cellphone last year, it seems he could have received it from a senior official. In addition, Matlala has been receiving too many visits at the [Pretoria] prison, since remand inmates have unlimited visits, unlike convicted inmates, so he had to be moved.”

Another source said the senior official was now under investigation.

Click here to read the full story.

Sunday Times

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Drunk-driver crisis rocks SA

2

Bafana goalkeeper Goss confident ahead of crunch Afcon clash with Cameroon

3

YOLISA MKELE | Rage bait and why black South Africans shouldn’t pay taxes

4

Rapid response leads to arrest in Mill Park robbery

5

Teen saves man from drowning in Plettenberg Bay