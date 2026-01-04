Two bitten in suspected rabid seal attack in Plett

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

IMMEDIATE ACTION: The seal was observed at the Central Beach launch site displaying erratic behaviour

For the third time in recent weeks, a suspected rabid seal has been reported on an Eastern Cape beach, with the latest incident resulting in two people being bitten during New Year’s Day celebrations at Central Beach in Plettenberg Bay.

The incident occurred at about 5.30pm, when a seal entered the designated swimming area and bit a person in the water.

The Bitou Municipality said in a statement that lifeguards on duty immediately alerted Beach Control, which ordered the evacuation of all bathers from the ocean as the beach was hosting a mass event at the time.

Despite the swift response, a raft remained in the backline.

The seal returned to the ocean, attacked the raft and injured a second person.

Lifeguards provided immediate assistance to both patients.

One person transported himself to hospital, while the second was taken to Mediclinic.

Beach Control also alerted the Mediclinic in advance to ensure it was prepared for the arrival of two seal bite victims.

Beach Control further activated the Garden Route Rescue (GRR), which arrived promptly and, together with Shark Spotters, located the seal at BI Rocks.

With the necessary permissions obtained and with support from Garden Route Rescue and the department of forestry, fisheries and environment, the seal was euthanised.

The carcass has been retained for sampling by CapeNature.

“The safety of residents and visitors remains our highest priority,” the municipality said.

“We commend the professionalism and courage of our lifeguards, Beach Control, GRR, Shark Spotters and supporting agencies who acted swiftly under difficult circumstances.”

The municipality urged beachgoers to remain vigilant and to follow lifeguard instructions at all times.

They were also encouraged to report seal incidents via WhatsApp on 079-463-4837 and cautioned not to harm seals, noting that doing so constituted cruelty to animals and was a punishable offence.

In a separate incident on the same beach on December 27, a seal was observed displaying erratic behaviour.

Municipal spokesperson Andile Namntu said Plettenberg Bay Shark Spotters and Central Beach lifeguards were immediately alerted in line with established rabies protocols.

“As a precaution, lifeguards cleared swimmers from the water when the animal moved closer to the bathing area,” Namntu said.

“The seal subsequently came ashore near members of the public, and lifeguards continued crowd control to ensure safety.”

Video footage of the animal was shared with the GRR group, which includes marine and veterinary experts Dr Greg Hofmeyr and Dr Gwen Penry.

After reviewing the footage and requesting additional videos, experts confirmed behaviour consistent with rabies symptoms.

“On expert recommendation, the decision was taken to euthanise the animal to protect public safety and allow for rabies testing,” Namntu said.

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Jaco Kruger and SA Police Service officer Anton Mostert, both members of the GRR response team, attended the scene.

Following careful observation and consultation with GRR, the seal was humanely euthanised about 200m off Hobie Beach in Plett.

The carcass was retrieved to the Central Beach launch site, where lifeguards maintained crowd control, and the animal was packaged for laboratory testing to confirm rabies.

Mostert submitted a formal statement to the SAPS, and the matter is being handled in accordance with national rabies response protocols.

Hofmeyr said the decision to euthanise the animal was not taken lightly.

“The animal’s behaviour was highly abnormal and consistent with rabies, a fatal disease that poses serious risks to both humans and other animals.

“Removing the seal was the safest course of action to protect the public and to allow for diagnostic testing.”

A similar incident was reported in Jeffreys Bay in November, when a seal attacked a group of surfers.

No-one was bitten, but the animal was euthanised and later tested positive for rabies.