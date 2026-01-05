All eyes on key inquests in 2026 - Clone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The reopening of the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist and Black Consciousness Movement founder and leader Steve Biko was brought before the Gqeberha high court . Biko's son, Nkosinathi, along with his cousin Patricia Maqina, were among those in attendance

The year 2025 saw five crucial inquests, including those related to deaths at the hands of the apartheid regime.

This brought some semblance of hope for those involved and set the stage for a number of historic rulings due to be delivered this year.

The inquests included those of the murders of the Cradock Four, Black Consciousness Movement (BCM) founder and leader Steve Biko, the Enyobeni Tavern deaths, the Highgate Hotel massacre, and the joint inquest into the deaths of five youngsters killed by the SA Defence Force during an attack at the home of a PAC member.

Just one of the inquests — probing the Highgate Hotel massacre, which saw five people lose their lives and seven others severely injured — was concluded, while the remaining four are at various stages.

The survivors of the Highgate Hotel massacre 32 years ago have vowed to continue seeking answers as the inquest into the deaths in the May 1993 pub attack ended inconclusively.

On December 1, judge Denzil Potgieter found that the involvement of the apartheid government’s Hammer Unit “remains a possibility”.

The inquest, which started in January 2025, was held to establish whether anyone should be held criminally responsible for the deaths of Stanley Hacking, Douglas Gates, Royce Wheeler, Deon Harris and Deric Whitfield.

They were all shot with assault rifles.

Karl Weber, one of the survivors, said that if the case had been properly investigated in 1993, the results would have been different.

He blamed the state for bungling the case.

“It was a cover-up from the state …

“We will carry on looking for suspects … The judge did say the inquest can be reopened," Weber said.

This was against the backdrop of the inquest, held in the East London Tribunal Court, hearing that new evidence about another survivor had come to light.

The inquest into the deaths of Mzwandile Mfeya and Sandiso Yaso, both 12, twins Samora and Sadat Mpendulo, 16, and Thando Mthembu, 17, is expected back in the Mthatha High Court on January 5.

They were murdered at the home of a PAC activist at 47 AC Jordan Street in Mthatha’s Northcrest 32 years ago while preparing for their final exams.

The inquest was postponed in November for case management.

Two former apartheid-era SA Defence Force members, Hannes Venter and Robert Gibson, and ex-policeman Thapelo Mbhele, emerged as people of interest in the shooting of the five children.

It was reported in September that the justice minister had approved the national director of public prosecutions’ request for the holding of a joint inquest into the deaths.

The house the youngsters were in belonged to PAC activist Sigqibo Mpendulo, the father of the twins.

“The main goal is to lay before the court evidence that will enable the court to make a finding in terms of the Inquest Act, whether the deaths can be attributed to anyone to be subsequently held criminally liable,” NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

“The NPA and its partners will continue their efforts to address the atrocities of the past and assist in providing closure to the families of the victims of these crimes and society at large.”

The reopened inquest into the death of Biko is back in the Gqeberha high court on January 30 for further case management and the finalisation of legal funding for two people of interest.

The NPA informed the court that there were two people of interest in the matter still alive.

Biko was killed on September 12 1977, after he was allegedly tortured to death by the notorious Special Branch, who were never prosecuted because they were cleared by a whitewash inquest.

Closing arguments in the inquest into the deaths of 21 victims of the Enyobeni Tavern, who died in June 2022, are expected to be heard on February 9 and 10 in the Mdantsane Regional Court.

Tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu, manager Siyakhangela Ndevu and former bouncer Thembisa Diko are people of interest in the inquest.

The arguments were postponed several times previously for reasons including an incomplete recording transcript and the absence of legal representatives of the victims’ families.

The inquest into the deaths of Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli is due back in the Gqeberha high court on March 23.

Known as the Cradock 4, the apartheid-era activists were murdered in 1985.

DAILY DISPATCH