Delays in identity parade slows Bekkersdal tavern shooting case

Police launched a manhunt after a mass shooting at a tavern in Bekkersdal on the West Rand. File photo

The case against five men arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at KwaNoxolo tavern in Bekkersdal in Gauteng stalled after the state confirmed in court that an identity parade has not yet been conducted.

The five suspects facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and defeating the ends of justice appeared in the Westonaria magistrate’s court on Monday.

They were arrested on December 24 after the shooting that claimed the lives of 10 people in Bekkersdal.

The court heard that the accused have not yet been directly linked to the shooting.

Prosecutors said crucial witnesses meant to participate in an identity parade were not available, as they were currently out of the province.

Initial police reports indicated that a group of about 12 armed men stormed into the KwaNoxolo tavern in the early hours of December 21 and randomly opened fire on patrons.

Some of the victims were shot in the street while attempting to flee the attack. An e-hailing driver who had just dropped off a client was also shot dead by the gunmen as they were fleeing the scene.

Police immediately launched a manhunt, and on December 24, a multidisciplinary team of police, which included crime intelligence, arrested 11 suspects at a hideout in Westonaria.

Only five of the suspects have been charged and appeared in court.

The case has been postponed to January 22 for further investigation, including an identity parade.

TimesLIVE