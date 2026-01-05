Impact’s holiday show features 36 young performers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The holidays are almost over but the fun is just beginning.

Impact Community Theatre is celebrating the amazing young talent in Nelson Mandela Bay with Music! Movies! Magic! — the all singing, all dancing celebration of everyone’s favourite family movies.

The 36-strong cast aged from eight to 18 are lighting up the stage to give audiences a magical experience.

Affectionately known as MMM, the show is the grand finale of the Impact Holiday Theatre Project, an annual event where young performers rehearse intensively for just 15 fun-filled days before taking to the stage in the last week of their holiday break.

MMM is packed full of fantastic songs for everyone from grandparents to young children having their first taste of live theatre.

From Moana to Matilda, Tangled to The Lion King, audiences can sing along to more than 30 musical favourites brought to life on stage.

Impact has always been about family, on stage and off, and this year’s cast has four sets of siblings with a passion for performing.

Alayna Leander, 11, and younger sister Mika, nine, wowed audiences as Annie and Molly in Impact’s recent hit Annie and take to the MMM stage together for the second time.

Also teaming up for their second MMM are Mekhai and Iker Muller, 15 and 12, respectively, who also have their mother Zeidie keeping an eye on them as production assistant.

After two previous turns in MMM, singer and dancer Jaeda Burrell, 15, is showing younger sister Meleah, eight, the ropes.

Holly-Rae Ayerst, 12, and Rebecca, 10, impressed the audition panel with their great acting and singing and are thriving in the hectic world of MMM rehearsals.

The family vibe continues with parents, siblings and grandparents all pitching in to make the show a success.

The MMM village is hard at work sorting costumes, making props and sets, and, most importantly, making lunches for the hard-working cast every day.

Mother Chantel Steenkamp, who came along for the ride after daughter Lilly joined the cast, is loving spending holiday time with the children.

“This is such a fabulous show and being able to spend holiday time with Lilly is so special,” she said.

The dynamic and talented MMM ensemble also features Impact veterans Mieka Swanepoel, Scoutt Mey-de Lange, Odwa Tungela, and Alynah Mackay.

They are joined by a wonderful mix of fresh new faces and experienced young performers, all learning and growing in confidence as they make some musical magic.

The production is so big it takes two of everything.

The creative team includes directors Rose Cowpar and Leandi Fontini; vocal directors Jody Koesnel and Joshua de Paula e Silva; choreographers Kehly Booysen and Bennie Gerber; and lighting designer Sbu Maingo.

This outstanding group has more than 100 productions under their collective belt and a shared passion for nurturing young talent.

Music! Movies! Magic! runs from January 7-11 at the Savoy Theatre.

Tickets cost R100 for evening and weekend shows, and R75 for the Thursday and Friday afternoon performances.

Tickets are available via Webtickets or Pick n Pay stores.

The Herald