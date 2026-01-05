Police seize two AK-47s, three pistols after shootout

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of five illegal firearms found in the Uvongo area.

Two people were killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Ntathu Ndlovu said two AK-47 assault rifles and three pistols were recovered during the operation in the Uvongo area.

“Police were acting on intelligence relating to individuals in possession of unlicensed firearms. Officers approached the targeted house and announced their presence, but there was no response from inside.

“The members penetrated the house, and on entering, the two occupants fired shots at the police.”

The officers returned fire, fatally wounding the suspects, Ndlovu said.

