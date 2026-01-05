Stellantis asks SA car owners to heed airbag recall campaign

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

POSES RISK: The airbag recall campaign involves several model ranges including the previous generation Opel Mokka

Stellantis SA is reinforcing its Takata airbag recall campaign, continuing the critical Stop-Drive safety warning for selected vehicles, including Citroën, DS, Chrysler, Jeep, Opel, Peugeot and Chevrolet models.

The carmaker says that driving with an unrepaired Takata airbag poses a risk of injury or death.

This global recall is one of the most extensive safety programmes yet undertaken, and Stellantis wants to reach every affected customer until all repairs are completed.

Over several years, Stellantis has reached out to customers to replace defective Takata airbag inflators, but some vehicles remain unrepaired and the Stop-Drive warning continues.

Customers can check if their vehicles are affected by visiting the brand portals listed below and entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN):

Jeep;

Citroën;

Opel;

Peugeot; and

Chevrolet.

The company urges all customers whose airbags have not yet been replaced to immediately stop driving their vehicles and arrange a free repair at an authorised service centre.

To speak to an operator or book a repair, customers can call 0860-738-472.

List of affected vehicles

Citroën

Citroën C3 Phase 2 (2008-2017)

Citroën C4 (2010-2018)

Citroën DS3 (2008-2019)

Citroën DS4 (2010-2017)

Citroën DS5 (2010-2018)

Citroën C Zéro (2010-2017)

DS

DS 3 (2008-2019)

DS 4 (2010-2017)

DS 5 (2010-2018)

Chrysler

Chrysler 300 (2004-2016)

Chrysler Aspen (2007-2009)

Chrysler Crossfire (2007-2008)

Jeep

Jeep Wrangler (2007-2016)

Opel

Opel Astra (2005-2014)

Opel Cascada (2012-2018)

Opel Meriva (2009-2017)

Opel Mokka (2011-2018)

Opel Vectra (2003-2008)

Opel Zafira (2011-2016)

Opel Astra 10 (2009-2018)

Opel Signum (2005-2008)

Chevrolet