Two children killed in family holiday tragedy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HAPPIER DAYS: A fundraising campaign has been launched for Marius and Marthe Malan after their two children were killed in a horror car crash

A family holiday meant for connection and bonding ended in tragedy over the festive season when a car accident claimed the lives of two children.

As many families reflect on their festive season and prepare for the new school year, the Malan family is instead preparing to lay to rest two of their children, aged five and 16, while praying for the recovery of those who survived the crash.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Chris Spies said the accident occurred at about 12.20pm on December 28, when a Toyota Fortuner travelling on the R341 outside Uniondale overturned.

A family friend of the Malans, who did not want to be named, has since launched a BackaBuddy fundraising campaign to support the family.

“A BackaBuddy fundraising campaign has since been launched to assist the family following the accident.

“In addition to the long recovery and rehabilitation process ahead, the family is faced with mounting medical expenses, funeral costs and other related expenses during this difficult time,” the friend said.

He said Marius and Marthe Malan were travelling with their three biological children and three foster children when their vehicle and trailer veered off the road and overturned.

Some of the occupants were thrown from the vehicle, while others were trapped inside.

The accident claimed the lives of the two children and left several other family members seriously injured.

They were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

“The Malans’ eldest son was airlifted in a critical condition to the George Mediclinic after sustaining severe brain injuries. He has not yet regained consciousness,” Spies said.

“Marius, Marthe and two of the children have already undergone surgery and are recovering, while one young boy escaped with only minor scratches.”

An amount of R663,654 has so far been raised by family, friends and members of the public, which is 66% of the R1m fundraising target.

“The Malan family also extends sincere thanks to everyone who has given their time, generosity, prayers and donations,” the campaign organiser said.

“Your kindness and support have brought comfort and strength when it has been most needed.”

He said the family had also expressed gratitude to the doctors, surgeons, nurses, specialists and hospital staff who provided compassionate care during the ordeal, as well as the emergency responders who acted swiftly at the scene.

“The Malan family has placed their full trust in God’s hands for their recovery,” the friend said.

Those wanting to donate can visit the BackaBuddy website.

The Herald