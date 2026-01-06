Abandoned ‘angel from God’ rescued

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 27-year-old mother from Kuyga has been barred by a Gqeberha magistrate from seeing her eight-month-old daughter without supervision and prior authorisation after she was arrested on charges of child neglect on January 2

Forty-six.

This is the number of child abuse and neglect cases that have been reported to the Eastern Cape department of social development over December and January so far.

The registered cases, recorded in districts across the province, include deliberate neglect, physical abuse and sexual abuse.

However, other cases are not included on the list, including one involving a Gqeberha woman who faces charges of child neglect and abandonment related to her eight-month-old daughter.

The 27-year-old mother of two is set to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on February 4 after she was released on warning during her first court appearance on Monday.

According to the social development department, of the 46 reported cases, 20 complaints of deliberate neglect were registered, with 23 cases of sexual abuse and three of physical abuse.

The provincial breakdown places the OR Tambo district at the top of the list with three cases of deliberate neglect, 17 of sexual abuse and one of physical abuse.

Though Nelson Mandela Bay did not appear on the list, the Kuyga mother made her first court appearance after her arrest on January 2.

The state attorney requested that the woman be released on warning.

The magistrate approved the request on condition that she does not make contact directly or indirectly with her eight-month-old child, who is at a place of safety, unless supervised or authorised by relevant departments.

The magistrate also requested that a follow-up investigation be conducted to establish the condition of the woman’s older child, a four-year-old boy who lives with her sister in a different house in Kuyga.

Despite learning that she no longer had access to her eight-month-old child, with the possibility of also losing access to her son, the only question she had after her court appearance was “can I go home now?”

This left onlookers in the gallery visibly shocked.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her child, does not have any previous convictions, pending cases or warrants of arrest.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, members of the Kabega Park police responded to an incident involving the alleged abandonment of a child in the Kuyga area on January 1.

She said at about 7.20pm, Kabega Park visible policing members were conducting a routine patrol in Chimaera Street.

During their patrol, the police were stopped by a resident who was carrying an eight-month-old baby.

“The woman informed them that she had found the baby crying in front of a nearby yard,” Van Rensburg said.

“The baby was wearing only pants.

“She said she had attempted to locate the parents or guardian in the area but was unsuccessful.

“The concerned woman handed the baby over to the police.

“They immediately contacted all relevant role players to arrange a temporary place of safety for the child.”

Police used their own money to buy essential items for the baby, including toiletries, clothing, nappies and food.

“They proceeded to the police station where they washed the baby, dressed her in clean clothing, put on a fresh nappy and ensured she was properly fed,” Van Rensburg said.

“The members were contacted by a place of safety, which confirmed they were able to provide temporary care for the child.

“The baby was then safely handed over to the supervisor on duty.”

On January 2, after making inquiries in the Kuyga area, the police traced the mother of the child.

“The mother was arrested on charges of child neglect and abandonment,” Van Rensburg said.

Constable Candice Fortuin, who was on duty at the Kabega Park police station when the baby arrived, said staff were not sure if she had been fed for the day.

“We got her in the state she was in and she was crying non-stop,” Fortuin said.

“We felt sorry for the baby and angry.

“We made sure the baby received medical attention at Livingstone Hospital to see if she was OK.”

The 35-year-old woman who handed the child over to the police did not want to be named.

She said she had heard the child crying at about 5pm.

“We were getting food parcels at Shukushukuma. I saw the little girl wearing pinkish tights, with no clothes on her upper body,” she said.

“When I saw people just walking past this crying child, I could not bear it.

“That is an angel from God. She cannot talk or do anything for herself.

“I took the child home, fed her and put on a tracksuit top.

“I went back to Shukushukuma to ask around and then I handed the baby to the police and gave my statement on January 2.”

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has since issued a warning that parents found guilty of deliberately abandoning their children will face serious legal consequences.

According to the department’s statistics, three cases of deliberate child neglect and three sexual abuse cases were recorded in the Sarah Baartman district.

Five cases of deliberate child neglect and one of sexual abuse were recorded in the Joe Gqabi district.

In the Chris Hani district, four cases of deliberate neglect were registered.

Officials in the Amathole district recorded five cases of deliberate child neglect, two cases of sexual abuse and two of physical abuse.

“The abandonment of children is a heinous act that cannot be tolerated in our society,” Fanta said.

“Every child has the right to a safe and nurturing environment and abandoning them is a violation of their rights and a betrayal of parental responsibility.

“The law provides for child protection measures, and we will not hesitate to take action against individuals who neglect their duties as caregivers.”

She emphasised the role of community awareness in addressing the issue.

Ward 40 councillor Jason Grobbelaar said child neglect was becoming a problem in Kuyga.

“A recent example that I was directly involved in included children as young as five, together with older children up to about 15, standing on Mission Road,” he said.

“At a very busy roadway, they pretended to repair potholes and attempted to solicit money from passing motorists during school hours.

“This exposed them to serious dangers such as traffic accidents, abduction and exploitation while also depriving them of education.”

He said the lack of reporting made early intervention difficult.

In another case, a 59-year-old Jeffreys Bay childminder has appeared in court and is facing charges of child neglect and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A devastated father is struggling to comprehend the incident after he found his two-year-old daughter with multiple stab wounds, lying in a pool of blood.

The child is recovering in hospital.

The case has been postponed to January 12 for a formal bail application.