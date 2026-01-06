All hands on deck as Nelson Mandela Bay residents help battle wildfires

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Firefighters and farmers battled a number of wildfires in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday. One of the blazes resulted in the temporary closure of parts of the N2 between The Windfarm and the Van Stadens offramp with traffic being diverted via Old Cape Road. Fire teams began fighting the blazes at about midday on Monday Picture: EUGENE COETZEE

From firefighters to farmers, it was all hands on deck on Tuesday as runaway wildfires spread through Nelson Mandela Bay, resulting in the temporary closure of parts of the N2.

Dozens of emergency workers were deployed to fight raging fires that engulfed 10m-tall trees and threatened properties.

But they were not alone as farmers on the outskirts of Gqeberha geared up with bakkies, JoJo tanks and pressure hoses while residents in suburban Lorraine, armed with buckets and hosepipes, stood side by side as they battled the blazes.

By late afternoon, the metro confirmed that its fire and emergency services personnel were managing and containing the fires, with teams remaining on high alert.

The most prominent blaze resulted in the closure of a section of the N2 near The Windfarm on the outskirts of Gqeberha after wildfires raged through the area.

Ten firefighting vehicles and teams were dispatched to the area.

The fires, fuelled by strong winds and dry vegetation, posed a significant threat to nearby communities.

Jana Rademeyer, who comes from a farming family, said farmers in the area had been assisting since Monday morning.

“We are surrounded by farmlands and residential housing alike,” she said.

“Our main concern is that the fire doesn’t spread toward the Lady’s Slipper mountain as containing it would then be nearly impossible.”

Rademeyer said the metro’s firefighters were on site and were being assisted by farmers, who had their own firefighting units.

They had opted to acquire mobile firefighting equipment in an initiative spearheaded by her father, Johan, the Van Stadens River Farmers’ Association and Agri Eastern Cape after fires in 2017.

By 3pm, farmer Attie van den Berg said they were still fighting the fire between Slipperfields and the chicken farms.

“It’s not that bad but the wind is the problem,” Van den Berg said.

“We are hoping and praying that the wind will go down a bit.

“It is just blowing the fire out of proportion.”

He said part of his fencing had been affected and he would only be able to calculate the damage once the fire had been extinguished.

Firefighters and residents battle to contain a fire that broke out in a field next to Verdun Road, Lorraine, on Tuesday afternoon. Strong winds made it difficult to fight the blaze, which at one point threatened townhouses situated nearby (Werner Hills)

Meanwhile, a blaze ignited along Verdun Road in Lorraine.

Resident Paul Critchlow said people rushed out of their homes with hosepipes.

He claimed firefighters were not initially prepared when they arrived at the scene.

“They didn’t have a connector that connects from the metro’s fire hydrant system,” he said.

“They didn’t have the connector they require. Fortunately, I had one in my complex.”

Tuesday’s wildfires follow at least two other incidents on Monday when ash and burnt vegetation on patches of land along Walker Drive, Sherwood, caught alight as well as along Victoria Drive, Walmer.

Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe appealed to residents to be vigilant, alert and co-operative.

“The current hot, dry and windy conditions create an environment where fires can spread extremely quickly,” she said.

“While these conditions are beyond our control, irresponsible actions are not.

“I appeal to all residents to act responsibly and avoid behaviours that could ignite fires and place lives, property and our emergency personnel at risk.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the metro had recorded an increasing number of runaway veld fires since December.

“These natural weather conditions significantly elevate fire danger levels, allowing fires to spread rapidly and unpredictably,” Soyaya said.

He said the areas most affected included open veld, road reserves and sections adjacent to residential communities, placing pressure on emergency resources and posing risks to property, infrastructure and public safety.

“Resources have been strategically positioned, operational readiness has been heightened and co-ordination with relevant stakeholders remains in place to ensure swift response times,” he said.

Though the primary drivers of these fires were natural weather conditions, he urged residents not to add to the burden faced by emergency services.

“Responsible behaviour by the public can significantly reduce the risk of fires escalating into major incidents.”

The metro appealed to residents to avoid open flames, careless disposal of cigarette butts, illegal burning of waste or vegetation and uncontrolled braais and recreational fires, particularly during windy conditions.

“Communities are further encouraged to clear dry vegetation around their properties, remain vigilant and immediately report any signs of smoke or fire.”

Soyaya said the municipality appreciated the public’s co-operation and would provide updates as the situation developed.

For fire emergencies, residents can call fire and emergency services on 041-585-1555 or disaster management on 041- 501-7900.

The Herald