News

Egypt signs MoU to supply Syria with gas, ministry says

Reuters Reuters

Reuters

Egypt's natural gas production began declining in 2022, forcing it to become a net gas importer whether through expensive liquefied natural gas cargoes or through Israeli supplies. File photo.
Egypt's natural gas production began declining in 2022, forcing it to become a net gas importer through expensive liquefied natural gas cargoes. File photo. (REUTERS/Issei Kato)

Egypt has signed two memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Syria to cooperate on supplying gas for power generation and meeting Syria’s petroleum product needs, Egypt’s petroleum ministry said on Monday.

It said Syria would receive gas through regasification ships or gas transportation networks, without providing details on quantities.

Due to the destruction of energy infrastructure during its 14-year civil war, Syria produces only a fraction of the electricity it needs, though the supply of power has improved notably in the past months thanks to gas supplies from Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Knysna community demands justice for Veila Strydom

2

Relief at last for overstretched Eastern Cape hospitals, clinics

3

SA’s oldest known man, Oom Jan, dies

4

Minister admits farm equity audits are under way

5

‘When I entered that house, my child was full of stab wounds’

Related Articles