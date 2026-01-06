Egypt signs MoU to supply Syria with gas, ministry says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Egypt's natural gas production began declining in 2022, forcing it to become a net gas importer through expensive liquefied natural gas cargoes. File photo.

Egypt has signed two memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Syria to cooperate on supplying gas for power generation and meeting Syria’s petroleum product needs, Egypt’s petroleum ministry said on Monday.

It said Syria would receive gas through regasification ships or gas transportation networks, without providing details on quantities.

Due to the destruction of energy infrastructure during its 14-year civil war, Syria produces only a fraction of the electricity it needs, though the supply of power has improved notably in the past months thanks to gas supplies from Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Reuters