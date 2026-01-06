LISTEN | DJ Warras’s sister mourns first Christmas without him

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nicole Stoke, sister to DJ Warras was emotional as she spoke to the media after a brief appearance of the suspect who allegedly had killed his brother.

The sister of murdered Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock broke down in court when she described how hard Christmas was without him.

Speaking outside the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday after the appearance by Victor Majola, the man accused of murdering her brother, Nicole Stock said there were moments when they expect a call from him asking the family how they are, especially his sons.

Stock said they miss him deeply and are battling to come to terms with his death.

“We were all expecting that call to say ‘are you home, what’s for lunch, what’s happening?’ and him coming in and kissing everybody, hugging everybody.

“We all miss him. It’s becoming more real, the void is real. The only thing that can fill the void is prayer, it is God,” she said.

Majola, who was in court for a bail application, is expected back in court on January 13 after the matter was postponed following the confirmation of his residential address.

Stock said she was shocked by how quickly the postponement occurred.

“It’s a shock. He is accused but we have to wait and see. Innocent until proven guilty. We have to see what the outcome is. I never expected it to be so quick, but I understand it is the process. ”

Majola’s lawyer Dumisani Mabunda said he was instructed to passhis condolences to DJ Warras’s family.

“I have instructions from him to pass his sincerest sympathies and condolences to the family of Warrick Stock.

“He understands the family needs justice. There were two accused arrested in this matter. One had the charges withdrawn. We are convinced the state has no prima facie case against this particular accused,” he said.

Mabunda said the state struggled to place the matter on the court roll due to a lack of evidence. He said it took almost five hours to discuss the matter with the prosecution and gather evidence to place the matter on record.

He said a statement by the other suspect linked Majola to the matter but the statement was withdrawn. He believes this is the only evidence the state has.

He said he was confident his client would be granted bail next week.

