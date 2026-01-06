Relief at last for overstretched Eastern Cape hospitals, clinics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PRESSURE BUILDS: Amid severe staff shortages at hospitals and clinics, the Eastern Cape health department has increased its frontline staff complement. There were repeated protests in the province in 2025 by unemployed doctors and medical graduates demanding to be hired

After months of protests by unemployed doctors and medical graduates, the Eastern Cape health department has beefed up its staff complement by making 1,006 new frontline medical appointments.

This includes 363 doctors, 111 pharmacists, 16 dentists and 255 rehabilitation staff, bringing the total number of new health professionals to 869.

The department has also appointed more than 100 professional nurses.

In addition, 745 interns and community service health professionals assumed duties on January 1.

A further 124 community service professional nurses will start work on April 1.

The appointments have been made amid severe staff shortages at many hospitals and clinics in the province.

Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa’s spokesperson, Camagwini Mavovana, said the department was strengthening its services through a large-scale recruitment initiative.

“Over 1,006 frontline staff, alongside 745 interns and community service health professionals started on January 1, and 124 community service nurses beginning April 1 are joining the province’s health system,“ she said.

“This drive complements ongoing investments in infrastructure equipment and emergency services, ensuring improved care, particularly in rural areas.

“Key interventions include the emergency HAST [HIV/Aids, STIs and TB] programme, R81m [has been] allocated for 577 critical posts to support HIV, TB and STI services.

“[Through] ministerial intervention, over R340m [has been allocated] to appoint 429 clinical professionals, including 248 EMS practitioners who will activate 31 ambulances, interns and community service professionals, 869 young health professionals deployed to gain practical experience and support service delivery.

“MEC Capa emphasises that those appointments are crucial to building a resilient, responsive health system that brings more doctors, nurses and ambulances closer to communities.”

Through the HAST programme, the department allocated R81m to support 577 critical positions.

The staffing breakdown for the programme includes:

Professional nurses (general): 148 posts (R29.8m);

Data capturers: 239 posts (R26.3m);

HTS (HIV testing service) counsellors: 72 posts;

Staff nurses: 38 posts;

IT technicians and information officers: 53 combined posts; and

Clinical programme co-ordinators: 27 posts.

Mavovana said most of the professionals started work in December.

She said due to an overwhelming response to the advertised positions, with more than 80,000 applications for the data capturer roles alone, recruitment was expected to be finalised by the end of January.

In February 2025, more than 200 unemployed medical professionals marched to Bhisho, demanding employment.

In July, a group of 50 unemployed medical graduates camped outside the Bhisho State House, demanding to be hired after completing their 12-month community service without being offered employment.

There were more protests in October.

The Eastern Cape ANC has welcomed the appointments.

The party’s provincial spokesperson, Yanga Zicina, described them as a victory for the provincial government’s recruitment drive, saying it was a deliberate step towards actualising the resolutions of the ANC’s 55th national conference to accelerate the implementation of progressive health policies.

“It underscores our commitment to enhancing healthcare outcomes and guaranteeing that every citizen has access to top-notch medical care.

“The ANC-led government has successfully stabilised the [Eastern Cape health department] and is now spearheading a comprehensive overhaul of the health system for greater impact.

“This recruitment drive forms the bedrock of our renewal agenda, bolstered by a substantial R314m ministerial intervention in clinical appointments.

The Herald