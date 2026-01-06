Wildfires close parts of N2 in Gqeberha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parts of the n2 in Gqeberha have been closed due to wildfires. Picture:

The N2 near Windfarm on the outskirts of Gqeberha has been closed after wildfires raged through the area on Tuesday.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality issued a warning to caution motorists and community members to avoid the area.

“The fires, fuelled by strong winds and dry vegetation, pose a significant threat to nearby communities.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay Municpality fire and emergency department, in collaboration with Fire Protection Association, has mobilised 10 firefighting vehicles and teams to combat the wildfires near the wind farm.

“With public safety a priority, efforts are focused on containing the blaze, protecting nearby communities and preventing further spread,” the municipality said.

It said the affected areas were being closely monitored and authorities were urging residents to exercise caution.

“This response is a key part of the municipality’s broader efforts to prioritise safety and mitigate fire risks.

“As the situation unfolds, residents are being reminded to remain vigilant and report any signs of fire.”

For fire emergencies, residents can call Fire & Emergency Services at 041-585-1555 or Disaster Management at 041-501-7900.

The Herald