News

Wildfires close parts of N2 in Gqeberha

Strong winds and dry vegetation pose threat to nearby communities

Herald Reporter

Herald Reporter

Parts of the n2 in Gqeberha have been closed due to wildfires. Picture: (Eugene Coetzee)

The N2 near Windfarm on the outskirts of Gqeberha has been closed after wildfires raged through the area on Tuesday.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality issued a warning to caution motorists and community members to avoid the area.

“The fires, fuelled by strong winds and dry vegetation, pose a significant threat to nearby communities.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay Municpality fire and emergency department, in collaboration with Fire Protection Association, has mobilised 10 firefighting vehicles and teams to combat the wildfires near the wind farm.

“With public safety a priority, efforts are focused on containing the blaze, protecting nearby communities and preventing further spread,” the municipality said.

It said the affected areas were being closely monitored and authorities were urging residents to exercise caution.

“This response is a key part of the municipality’s broader efforts to prioritise safety and mitigate fire risks.

“As the situation unfolds, residents are being reminded to remain vigilant and report any signs of fire.”

For fire emergencies, residents can call Fire & Emergency Services at 041-585-1555 or Disaster Management at 041-501-7900.

The Herald

Editor’s Choice

1

Six must-see destinations for 2026

2

Gqeberha sanctuary’s immersive programmes foster love for nature

3

AB InBev in $3bn deal to buy back minority stake in its US metal container plants

4

Simplicity at the crease — De Kock and Bairstow’s timeless mantra

5

Knysna community demands justice for Veila Strydom

Related Articles