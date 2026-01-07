Community rallies to support Mossel Bay fire victims

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mossel Bay Fire, Rescue and Disaster Management Services, with Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) and volunteer services, have been fighting a widespread blaze.

The raging wildfire at Mossel Bay on the Garden Route — which impacted urban areas on Tuesday, leading to precautionary evacuations and road closures — has been mostly contained following a widescale firefighting operation.

In an 11am update on Wednesday, the municipality said active firefighting continues in Aalwyndal and surrounds as fire crews attend to flare-ups.

Provincial traffic is also on the scene at the N2 near KwaNonqaba, where a vegetation fire is affecting traffic flow and safety.

“Aerial resources deployed earlier this morning have been effective and are being extended under the command of the Garden Route district municipality.”

Several homes and vehicles sustained fire damage, though the extent is yet to be quantified.

Disappointingly, the municipality said its law enforcement teams are investigating reports of looting at houses in Vakansieplaas.

The fire originated in a farming area adjacent to the N2, in the direction of Cape Town, on Monday, January 5. Adverse weather conditions, including strong to gale-force winds and inaccessible terrain, contributed to its rapid spread to Aalwyndal, Island View and Vakansieplaas by Tuesday.

Firefighting operations saw multiple fire crews, including those from Mossel Bay, the Garden Route district municipality, Hessequa and George, involved in a co-ordinated collaborative effort.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire had been contained on the northern flank (Aalwyndal), the eastern flank (Island View) and the southern flank (N2).

A fire is still active within a farming area adjacent to Aalwyndal, presenting a hard-to-reach kloof area posing accessibility challenges.

The N2, which was closed from the Langeberg off-ramp, Voorbaai (Mossel Bay) to Dana Bay on Tuesday night, was fully reopened just after 5am on Wednesday.

While many private homeowners and guesthouse operators opened their doors to evacuees on Tuesday, more offers of help are forthcoming. The focus is now on extending humanitarian relief to anyone affected by the fire.

The municipality said the department of social development has deployed psychosocial services to those in need.

A dedicated bank account is in the process of being opened for donations, the municipality said. This is to ensure “a structured channel to ensure that every contribution is directed where it is most needed and effective”.

Private crowdfunding campaigns are also being shared on social media.

One is for a well-known local business family who lost their home and all their personal belongings. “Let’s stand together and show them they are not alone, and that our community supports one another in times of crisis,” wrote Tarina Els.

Another is by resident Ruan Smit, who said his intent is to help source financing to provide immediate support to those hit hardest.

“As a resident of Mossel Bay, I’ve witnessed the heartbreak first-hand — neighbours sifting through rubble for any salvageable memories, children clinging to their parents amid the uncertainty, and entire communities banding together in makeshift shelters.

“The fires, fuelled by strong winds and dry conditions, started in the surrounding hills and quickly engulfed residential areas. Many families lost everything: their roofs over their heads, the clothes on their backs, irreplaceable belongings, and even access to basic necessities.” So far he has raised R15,800.

Residents and eyewitnesses shared photos and videos of the blaze:

