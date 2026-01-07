Firefighters injured in Mossel Bay blaze

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

No lives have been lost in the Mossel Bay fire and authorities have reported that the fire has been contained in most areas barring the farming area adjacent to Aalwyndal.

Three firefighters have sustained injuries, with one being hospitalised for smoke inhalation after the fire that broke out in Mossel Bay this week.

While the municipality is still counting the costs of the inferno, no lives have been lost, and authorities have reported that the fire has been contained in most areas barring the farming area adjacent to Aalwyndal.

The fire that originated on a farm next to the N2, in the direction of Cape Town, on January 5, has affected a large area in Mossel Bay and destroyed several structures.

Adverse weather conditions, including strong to gale-force winds and inaccessible terrain, contributed to its rapid spread to Aalwyndal, Island View, and Vakansieplaas by Tuesday.

The fire caused a temporary closure of the N2 between the Langeberg Mall off‑ramp and Dana Bay due to heavy smoke and unsafe visibility conditions. However, the N2 has since been reopened on Wednesday morning.

Firefighting operations saw multiple fire crews, including Mossel Bay, Garden Route, Hessequa, George, and multiple volunteers, as well as aerial firefighting, involved in a co-ordinated collaborative effort.

“Residents in affected areas were evacuated successfully last night but are currently allowed to return to their residential areas,” the Mossel Bay municipality said.

“Access control was implemented, monitoring public movement for safety reasons.

“Road closure and access restriction were implemented and will be reinstated where necessary in active firefighting operations.”

By midday flare-ups were occurring in Aalwyndal, where active firefighting continues and aerial resources have been implemented.

“No structures are currently in danger due to the fire.

“Aerial resources deployed earlier this morning have been effective and are being extended under the command of the Garden Route district municipality.

“Provincial traffic is on the scene at the N2 near KwaNonqaba, where a vegetation fire is affecting traffic flow and safety.”

The Herald