Barn owl recovering from blow dart attack in Kariega

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dr Matthijs Ravensberg, left, from the Mount Croix Animal Clinic, and Arnold Slabbert, from the Urban Raptor Project and Wildline, with the injured owl

A shocking act of animal cruelty came to light in Kariega this week when a barn owl was discovered with a homemade blow gun dart lodged in the corner of its eye.

However, thanks to a prompt response from a resident and a local conservationist, the owl is recovering after the dart was successfully removed from its eye.

The bird, discovered by Kariega resident Hannes Bothma at his workplace on Monday morning, was found perched on a ledge, visibly distressed, with a sharp blow dart lodged deep in the corner of its eye.

Bothma immediately contacted Wildline co–director and conservationist Arnold Slabbert, who took the owl in and reached out to Dr Matthijs Ravensberg at the Mount Croix Animal Clinic for emergency treatment.

“The dart penetrated the eye quite deeply,” Ravensberg said.

“After removing the dart, there was a large hole left. I stitched the eye closed and re-inflated the eye.

“We have also administered pain relief and antibiotics to the owl to prevent possible infections.

“Owls can hunt using just sound, so even if the owl can’t see out of its eye, it will still be able to hunt.

“We will be watching the healing process carefully to ensure the best outcome.”

The intricately made blow dart had a sharp needle attached and was designed to cause harm.

Slabbert described the incident as shocking, emphasising the cruelty element.

“This was a clear display of animal cruelty.

“People often show more respect for domesticated animals than for wildlife.

“Injuring a wild animal, especially one that belongs to no-one, is unconscionable.

“The way this blow dart was made shows it was intended purely to cause suffering,” he said.

According to Slabbert, what made this act particularly cruel was the important role barn owls played in the ecosystem as natural pest controllers.

Barn owls are vital to maintaining ecological balance, controlling rodent populations and helping protect crops.

The incident highlights the urgent need for awareness about wildlife protection and responsible behaviour toward animals in the wild.

“Barn owls mate up to four times a year, and as a result, they will consume hundreds of rats to sustain themselves.

“There is no need to hurt these birds,” he said.

The owl remains under careful observation as veterinarians monitor its recovery.

The Herald