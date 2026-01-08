Four arrested, stolen goods worth R210,000 recovered

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Four men will appear in the Gqeberha magistrates court on Friday after they allegedly tied up and robbed a mother and her two minor sons in their Theescombe home this week.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the men, aged between 33 and 59, were arrested on Wednesday shortly after the incident for housebreaking.

A firearm and stolen goods worth about R210,000 were seized.

“It is alleged that a group of four or more male suspects entered a house in Game Park Road, Theescombe, about 1.30pm, and demanded cash and valuables at gunpoint.

“In the house was a 45-year-old female, who was tied up together with her two minor sons.

“The [robbers] left the house with cash, jewellery and three cellphones. They fled when the victim’s husband arrived [home].”

Beetge said members of the Kabega Park police quickly responded to the robbery and spotted the suspects running through the property of the adjacent game park and arrested them.

“They recovered an unlicensed firearm [revolver] in the possession of one of the suspects. It will be sent for forensic and ballistic analysis.

“Stolen goods to the value of about R210,000 were confiscated and will be handed back to the complainant.”

Police are investigating cases of house robbery and illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The Herald