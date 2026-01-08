Hundreds arrested for drunk driving in Bay over festive season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Municipal and police law enforcement were out in force over the festive season

Hundreds of motorists were nabbed for driving under the influence of alcohol in the Nelson Mandela Bay district over the festive season.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said of the 308 motorists caught, 28 were involved in car accidents, with 14 of them facing culpable homicide charges.

He said the arrests were made by police during various operations from December 1 to January 5.

“In this time frame, the SAPS conducted 67 static roadblocks, of which 24 were on the major freeways such as the N2,” Beetge said.

The rest of the roadblocks were conducted on internal routes inside the district.

“These roadblocks were to ensure that public roads are safer for road users ... as well as [check for] drivers being under the influence of alcohol.

“At these roadblocks, the SAPS also detected criminal activities such as transporting illegal drugs and substances, illegal unlicensed firearms and also stolen property.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said Metro Police also conducted intensive, multi-agency operations aimed at protecting residents, tourists and visitors across the metro.

“Through co-ordinated efforts by the municipality’s safety and security directorate comprising Metro Police, traffic and licensing, security services, fire services and disaster management, working alongside the SAPS and other provincial and national law-enforcement agencies, a strong enforcement presence was maintained throughout the festive period,” Soyaya said.

He said of the 308 arrests, 107 were made by Metro Police for drunk driving, with the highest recorded breath alcohol reading measuring 1.38mg/100ml in the Summerstrand area.

In addition, 23 arrests were made for other criminal offences, including drug-related offences, cable theft (seven cases) and motor vehicle theft.

“One arrest for reckless and negligent driving was also recorded and remains under investigation.”

He said Metro Police attended to four non-fatal accidents during the festive season.

Four fatal accidents were also recorded, two of which involved pedestrians.

This was down from the seven fatalities recorded during the 2024/2025 festive season.

A total of 37 major joint operations were conducted, supported by 103 roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints across the metro.

These operations included roadblocks, stop-and search actions, tavern compliance inspections and targeted suspect operations.

During this period, Soyaya said, 162 fines were issued for by-law offences such as public drinking, while 90 drunk-in-charge (DIC) cases were recorded.

Furthermore, 37 vehicles were impounded in December.

“The municipality believes these results demonstrate the positive impact of sustained, collaborative law-enforcement efforts and reaffirms its commitment to maintaining safety and order in Nelson Mandela Bay beyond the festive season,” he said.

Meanwhile, police throughout the province embarked on operations on major freeways such as the N2, N6, R61, R72 and R63 for the same period — December 1 to January 5.

Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said 1,993 motorists were arrested across the province for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said 153 road fatalities were recorded from December 1 to January 4.

This was a decrease from the 219 recorded in the same period in 2024/2025.