Little Eli’s journey inspires book and NPO

At just under a year old, Gqeberha’s little Eli Theron is already leaving a legacy and impacting lives across the world.

The 11-month-old was born premature at 26 weeks with underdeveloped lungs, battled chronic lung disease and repeated infections, and has inspired a new book and promoted the start of a nonprofit organisation (NPO) through his resilient spirit.

While medical bills escalated for the necessary but costly treatments, the community rallied together and raised R84,439 of the R95,000 needed through BackaBuddy by Wednesday afternoon.

His parents Jordan Theron, 41, and Helen, 39, said on Wednesday that having him home for Christmas and New Year was the best gift they could have ever wished for.

After struggling to fall pregnant for years, the couple received an anonymous donation of R20,000 into the church account marked for them and Helen went for artificial insemination — and five weeks later discovered she was pregnant.

Born weighing just 740g, Eli currently weighs 5.6kg and is 60cm in length compared with 33cm at birth.

He has been receiving medical attention at St George’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

When their son was just six weeks old, the couple founded Eli’s Legacy NPO focused on helping families with similar challenges.

And more recently, Jordan documented his journey in a book called Eli’s Legacy, A Father’s Journey Through Faith, Fragility and Hope.

“I was hesitant at first, but something said ‘you already have done that’.

“We went on a self-publishing route.

“We wanted to give it out to as many people out there as possible for inspiration and not just for people trying to get babies.

“We tell people to give whatever they can for the book, then we funnel that money back into helping people in the community,” Jordan said.

He said people from the US, Ireland, Botswana, UK, Asia and Canada were among those that supported them and thanked them for sharing a story of hope through a shared WhatsApp group.

Helen said it had been a long journey for them but they remained grateful for the progress of their son.

“He is so curious to everything around and is always looking around with this curiosity in his eyes.

“He loves people and is a social bunny, smiling for different people.

“He does not like to be left alone and always wants to be with people,” she said.

