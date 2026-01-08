Mossel Bay firefighters on alert after taming monster blaze

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mossel Bay fire, which started on a farm next to the N2 on Monday, was fuelled by gale-force winds, causing it to spread rapidly by Tuesday. Firefighters, who were hampered by the inaccessible terrain, managed to contain the blaze by Thursday morning Picture: Mossel Bay Fire, Rescue and Disaster Management Services

Valiant firefighting efforts have managed to contain the huge Mossel Bay fire, but emergency workers remain on high alert for flare-ups due to the windy and dry conditions.

Garden Route fire chief Deon Stoffels said on Thursday morning the fire danger index was high and fire crews remained fully deployed in Aalwyndal, Island View, Vakansieplaas and nearby sections of the N2.

The fire, which started on a farm next to the N2, in the direction of Cape Town on Monday, January 5, was fuelled by gale-force winds, causing it to spread rapidly by Tuesday. The inaccessible terrain hampered firefighting teams.

Several vehicles and structures were reportedly damaged by the blaze, which at one point threatened nearby homes while residents were placed on evacuation alert.

Stoffels described the firefighting efforts which led to the wildfire being contained as “immense”.

“We’ve had guys coming on overtime, guys coming in from leave and others cancelling leave.

“We had to use aerial resources extensively yesterday to prevent the fire from jumping another major road going into the residential area on the northern part of Mossel Bay.

“So, it’s been immense,” he said.

Stoffels said the teams’ main concern was flare-ups because of the wind and drought conditions in the region.

“That’s our main concern at this stage for this fire, but all areas are covered, and ground crews are patrolling all the fire lines.”

Mayoral committee member for community safety Leon van Dyk said it had been a trying time for the community and emergency services personnel, but together they had made huge progress in taming the inferno.

“So, it’s been quite hectic. The last couple of days, we’ve been fighting fires on all sorts of fronts.

“I think what is important to know and understand is that the implications with regard to the terrain, the prevailing wind conditions and accessibility have played a major role in terms of making sure that we can fight the fires on all fronts.

“It’s been challenging, but with the considerable help from the community, I think we managed to bring it to a halt,” he said.

The Herald