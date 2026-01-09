Bloemendal teen brings the vibes and victory from Kaapse Klopse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tyshawn Afrika, 14, participated in the Kaapse Klopse festival in Cape Town, marking his second year at the event

While many enjoyed the vibrant colours, atmosphere and music from the sidelines of Cape Town’s Second New Year street festival, few are actually afforded the opportunity to contribute to the culture.

But Bloemendal teen Tyshawn Afrika has made it with his trombone and natural talent, forming part of the renowned Kaapse Klopse for a second time.

The 14-year-old’s musical journey started years ago when he joined the United Congregational Church brigade, without his mother’s knowledge, and honed his skills in the drums and trombone.

The grade 9 Chatty High School pupil, who was one of 15 boys from Gqeberha participating in the festival, described the experience as surreal.

“It was an absolutely wonderful time.

“I also took part in 2024. To be part of the festival where thousands of Klopse members take part, is breathtaking.

“The vibrant colours of the uniforms, the music and actions all add up to a great showpiece.”

Tyshawn was invited by a friend to join the group, TV Stars, which took the honours as winners at the festival.

His mother, Melissa, said he was interested in music from an early age.

“Without my knowledge, he joined the brigade of the United Congregational Church here in the area.

“There he was taught the finer art of playing drums. He later learnt how to play the trombone.

“I am very proud of him. Being part of the band has given him a positive mindset,” she said.

“He is very eager in what he does and is full of courage.

“What I admire is the fact that he keeps on looking for information about the music. My desire is to buy him his own trombone.”

Tyshawn’s grandfather, Tommy, said he was grateful that his grandson was keeping himself occupied with positive things.

“One day when he has a job, he must just buy back all the wooden spoons he broke when he was a little boy when he played drums with the pots.

“My blessing rests on him that the Lord will protect him and guide his path.”

Tyshawn, who also plays in the St George’s Park brass band, said he would like to involve his friends in music.

“Lots of the youth my age are busy with wrong things like smoking dagga.

“I would like to show them there are better things to live for in life other than to throw it away.

“There is so much potential among the youth to come out on top.

“I am very thankful to TV Stars for paying for our transport, accommodation and food for our trip to Cape Town.”

St George’s brass band bandmaster Quintice Capoto arranged all the logistics for the trip.

“We were based at the headquarters of TV Stars in Heideveld,” Capoto said.

“The boys broadened their horizons and it gave them exposure to more things outside their usual neighbourhoods.

“It is also about keeping the kids off the streets.”

The Herald