Drive by NMU lecturer helps teaching students get dressed for success

Fresh from powering through the Nelson Mandela Bay One City Marathon, a university lecturer is now running toward a new finish line — ensuring his future teachers are ready for the classroom.

On Thursday, Nelson Mandela University lecturer Dr Lincoln Jansen, along with NMU education faculty staff members and Gqeberha actress Masasa Mbangeni, prepared to hand out more than 100 items of work clothing to education students.

The students, predominantly from disadvantaged backgrounds, are about to start their school-based learning/teaching practice, with new-found confidence.

Jansen’s project was sparked in 2025 while talking to one of his students about the upcoming teaching practical.

The student shared her concern that she did not have appropriate work attire.

This resonated with the lecturer, who came from a disadvantaged background, and it gave birth to the idea of starting a drive to collect professional clothes for the students.

More than 100 students from the Bay filled in his Google form confirming they were in need of work attire.

“That resonated with me,” Jansen said.

“I was lucky to have access to a bursary [but] I sort of had the same concerns, I did not have the appropriate attire.

“I reached out to my network, but I did not feel I had the confidence for the classroom, because I did not have the appropriate resources.”

He reached out to the greater community and several drop-off points were well received, with the majority of clothing donated at the Lorraine Virgin Active drop-off point.

Other NMU staff members also donated towards the cause.

NMU dean of the education faculty Prof Heloise Sathorar, who donated three bags of work clothes on Thursday, said this embodied a humanising pedagogy.

“We instil it in everything we do, you can see it through this initiative of Jansen.

“For us, they are not just students, we want to know who they are. Where do they come from, what knowledge do they bring to the classroom, how together we can create new knowledge that will enable them to go out there and make a difference in the world,” Sathorar said.

Mbangeni, who was among those sorting out clothes on Thursday, said the gesture was testament to the legacy of the Friendly City.

“I salute the people of Gqeberha, there was a lot of beautiful, clean, neat clothes, some of the clothes still had price tags.

“This meant we all understand the importance of the dignity of your first day at work.

“As a society, we do not have to wait for the government to make a difference.

“My city is not the richest city, there is a lot of abject poverty, but my city understands even if one person is making a difference, sometimes that is all you need,” Mbangeni said.

