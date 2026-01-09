More than 20 minors believed to be en route to Zim intercepted near Limpopo River

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More than 20 minors, the youngest aged five, were intercepted by the Border Management Authority (BMA) and the SA National Defence Force near the Limpopo River.

The BMA said the group, aged between five and 17, was found in the vicinity of the Beitbridge border fence and is believed to have been en route from SA to Zimbabwe.

“Among the group were 10 adults; however, preliminary verification conducted by BMA officials has confirmed that only one adult is the parent of one child. The remaining minors were found to be travelling without parental supervision or lawful guardianship,” said BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato.

“The interception has raised serious concerns regarding child protection, possible exploitation and non-compliance with immigration and child welfare legislation. All individuals have been placed under the care of the relevant authorities and processes are underway to ensure the safety, wellbeing and lawful handling of the minors in line with South African laws and international child protection protocols.”

The BMA said it would work closely with the police, the department of social development and other relevant stakeholders to verify the minors’ identities, establish circumstances surrounding the movement of the children, and determine appropriate interventions.

Masiapato said the authority has a zero-tolerance approach to the unlawful movement of children across SA’s borders.

“The protection of vulnerable persons, particularly children, remains a priority for the BMA. We will continue to intensify joint operations with our security cluster partners to prevent exploitation and safeguard the integrity of our borders,” he said.

